BCE's Series T Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRT shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRT.TO) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.5%.
Also see: LCLP Options Chain
Funds Holding BITI
BWA Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.