BCE's Series T Preferred Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRT.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2475), with shares changing hands as low as $24.94 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRT was trading at a 0.00% premium to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRT shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRT, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series T Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRT.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.5%.

