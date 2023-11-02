BCE's Series S Preferred Shares Crosses Above 10.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Series S Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRS.TO) were yielding above the 10.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.80), with shares changing hands as low as $17.05 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRS was trading at a 32.35% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRS shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series S Preferred Shares:
In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series S Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRS.TO) is currently up about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 2.3%.
