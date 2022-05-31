BCE's Series R Preferred Shares Crosses Above 4.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7545), with shares changing hands as low as $16.36 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRR was trading at a 32.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRR shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO) is currently off about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.