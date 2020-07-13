BCE's Series R Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0325), with shares changing hands as low as $11.00 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRR was trading at a 56.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRR shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRR, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Series R Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRR.TO) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 1.1%.

