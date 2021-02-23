Markets

BCE's Series AJ Preferred Shares Crosses Above 4% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.6125), with shares changing hands as low as $15.31 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRJ was trading at a 39.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRJ shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.3%.

