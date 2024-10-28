BCE's Series AJ Preferred Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRJ shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares:
In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO) is currently down about 3.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.2%.
