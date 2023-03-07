BCE's Series AJ Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $18.61 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRJ was trading at a 26.71% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRJ shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 0.2%.
Also see: Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
NHP Videos
ALLR Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.