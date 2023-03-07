BCE's Series AJ Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $18.61 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRJ was trading at a 26.71% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRJ shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 0.2%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.