BCE's Series AJ Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO ) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.2376), with shares changing hands as low as $18.42 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRJ was trading at a 24.67% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRJ shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series AJ Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRJ.TO) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 2.7%.

