BCE's Series AI Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRI shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares:
In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRI.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.1%.
