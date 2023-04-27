BCE's Series AI Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRI.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8475), with shares changing hands as low as $15.37 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRI was trading at a 38.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRI shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRI.TO) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 1%.
Also see: Earnings History
Qualcomm DMA
Institutional Holders of SWP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.