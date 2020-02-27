BCE's Series AI Preferred Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRI.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.6875), with shares changing hands as low as $13.31 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRI was trading at a 41.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRI shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRI.TO) is currently off about 4.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 1.3%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.