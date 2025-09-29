BCE's Series AI Preferred Shares Cross 4.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRI.TO ) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8475), with shares changing hands as low as $18.81 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRI was trading at a 24.04% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRI shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRI, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Series AI Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRI.TO) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.4%.

