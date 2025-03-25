BCE's Series AH Preferred Shares Crosses Above 7.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO ) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.2618), with shares changing hands as low as $16.75 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRH was trading at a 33.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRH shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.