BCE's Series AH Preferred Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $17.63 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRH was trading at a 30.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRH shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares:
In Wednesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.6%.
