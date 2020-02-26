BCE's Series AH Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.9875), with shares changing hands as low as $15.14 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRH was trading at a 40.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRH shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares:

In Wednesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AH Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRH.TO) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.4%.

