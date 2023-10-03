BCE's Series AF Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 6.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9663), with shares changing hands as low as $14.83 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRF was trading at a 40.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRF shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRF.TO) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.3%.
