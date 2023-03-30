Markets

BCE's Series AF Preferred Shares Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

March 30, 2023 — 02:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9663), with shares changing hands as low as $15.91 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRF was trading at a 35.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRF shares, versus BCE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares:

BCE.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.2%.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:
 SBC Videos
 AZUL Stock Predictions
 ADMA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.