BCE's Series AF Preferred Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9663), with shares changing hands as low as $12.56 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRF was trading at a 48.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRF shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRF.TO) is currently off about 2.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.7%.

