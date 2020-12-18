Markets

BCE's Series AF Preferred Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9662), with shares changing hands as low as $15.58 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRF was trading at a 38.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRF shares, versus BCE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares:

BCE.PRF+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series AF Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.4%.

Preferred stocks offer strong returns and lower volatility, to those investors who know the secret to buying them during a special time that happens just once in every preferred stock's life, when motivated sellers are not just willing but happy to give them away below par value! Access a high quality preferred stock database, alerts, research and more.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular