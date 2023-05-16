BCE's Series AE Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 9.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AE Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $17.53 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRE was trading at a 30.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRE shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AE Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AE Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRE.TO) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 0.2%.
