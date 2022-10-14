BCE's Series AE Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AE Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRE.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.3188), with shares changing hands as low as $17.29 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRE was trading at a 30.67% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRE shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AE Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series AE Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRE.TO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.