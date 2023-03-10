BCE's Series AD Preferred Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AD Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.675), with shares changing hands as low as $18.60 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRD was trading at a 26.86% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRD shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AD Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series AD Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRD.TO) is currently off about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.6%.

