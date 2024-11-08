News & Insights

BCE's Series AD Preferred Shares Cross 10% Yield Mark

November 08, 2024

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AD Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 10% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.5803), with shares changing hands as low as $15.80 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRD was trading at a 37.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRD shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AD Preferred Shares:

In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Series AD Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRD.TO) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 2%.

