BCE's Series AB Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.6125), with shares changing hands as low as $11.08 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRB was trading at a 55.37% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRB shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares:

In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 2.1%.

