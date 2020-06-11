Markets

BCE's Series AB Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $0.6125), with shares changing hands as low as $11.08 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRB was trading at a 55.37% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRB shares, versus BCE:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares:

BCE.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) is currently off about 2.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular