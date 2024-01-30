News & Insights

BCE's Series AB Preferred Shares Cross 9.5% Yield Mark

January 30, 2024 — 02:05 pm EST

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.80), with shares changing hands as low as $18.91 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRB was trading at a 25.06% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRB shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 0.9%.

