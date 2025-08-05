BCE's Series AB Preferred Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRB shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares:
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.8%.
Also see: Consumer Services Dividend Stock List
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IMMY
Funds Holding HODL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.