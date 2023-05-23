BCE's Preferred Shares, Series AK Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK (TSX: BCE-PRK.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8265), with shares changing hands as low as $13.70 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRK was trading at a 44.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRK shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK:
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK (TSX: BCE-PRK.TO) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 0.6%.
