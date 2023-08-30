BCE's Preferred Shares, Series AK Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK (TSX: BCE-PRK.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8265), with shares changing hands as low as $13.75 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRK was trading at a 43.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRK shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK:

In Wednesday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AK (TSX: BCE-PRK.TO) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are trading flat.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian dividend stocks just recently went ''on sale'' and crossed into new yield territory »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.