BCE's Preferred Shares, Series AC, Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC (TSX: BCE-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.095), with shares changing hands as low as $18.12 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRC was trading at a 26.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRC shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC:
In Wednesday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC (TSX: BCE-PRC.TO) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.7%.
