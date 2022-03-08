Markets

BCE's Preferred Shares, Series AC, Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC (TSX: BCE-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.095), with shares changing hands as low as $19.84 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRC was trading at a 19.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRC shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC:

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AC (TSX: BCE-PRC.TO) is currently off about 1.7% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 2.5%.

