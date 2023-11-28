BCE's Preferred Shares, Series AA Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA (TSX: BCE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.235), with shares changing hands as low as $15.40 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRA was trading at a 37.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRA shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA:
In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA (TSX: BCE-PRA.TO) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.5%.
