BCE's Preferred Shares, Series AA Yield Pushes Past 4.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA (TSX: BCE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 4.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9025), with shares changing hands as low as $12.12 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRA was trading at a 52.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRA shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA:

In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA (TSX: BCE-PRA.TO) is currently up about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.1%.

