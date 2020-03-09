BCE's Preferred Shares, Series AA Yield Pushes Past 3.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA (TSX: BCE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.9025), with shares changing hands as low as $12.85 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRA was trading at a 44.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRA shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA:

In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA (TSX: BCE-PRA.TO) is currently down about 7.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 5.2%.

