BCE's Preferred Series AA Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

October 31, 2025 — 02:12 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA (TSX: BCE-PRA.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.235), with shares changing hands as low as $20.58 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRA was trading at a 17.48% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRA shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA:

In Friday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AA (TSX: BCE-PRA.TO) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.2%.

