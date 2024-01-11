BCE's Class A Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preferred Shares, Series 17 (TSX: BCE-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8425), with shares changing hands as low as $15.25 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRG was trading at a 38.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRG shares, versus BCE:
Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preferred Shares, Series 17:
In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preferred Shares, Series 17 (TSX: BCE-PRG.TO) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.6%.
Also see: UCO Average Annual Return
EGBN Price Target
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding THOR
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.