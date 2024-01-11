BCE's Class A Preferred Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preferred Shares, Series 17 (TSX: BCE-PRG.TO) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.8425), with shares changing hands as low as $15.25 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRG was trading at a 38.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRG shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preferred Shares, Series 17:

In Thursday trading, BCE Inc's Cumulative Redeemable Class A Preferred Shares, Series 17 (TSX: BCE-PRG.TO) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are down about 0.6%.

