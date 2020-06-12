BCE's Bell Brings 5G Service to Enhance Innovation in Canada

Bell, which is wholly-owned by BCE Inc. BCE, yesterday announced that it has launched Canada’s largest 5G wireless network. With more than 22 million connections, Bell provides broadband wireless, TV, Internet and business communication services across the country. Currently available in Montreal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, the company’s initial 5G service will expand to more centers.



As a result, customers will have access to enhanced mobile data speeds and faster response times as well as seamless connections to Bell’s LTE network which covers 99% of the country’s population. Bell offers Canada’s broadest selection of 5G-enabled smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series, LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual Screen and Motorola Edge+.



Bell is working with global and domestic partners, including Nokia NOK and Ericsson ERIC, to accelerate 5G innovations. Also, it has partnered with Western University to create an advanced 5G research center, including the deployment of a campus-wide 5G network. The company is a leader in the setting of worldwide 5G standards with its participation in the Next Generation Mobile Networks (NGMN) consortium and Third Generation Partnership Program (3GPP).



The high capacity offered by mobile 5G will support a broad range of new consumer and business applications, going forward. This includes virtual and augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning, connected vehicles, smart cities and enhanced rural access. Bell continues to invest in the country’s wireless and fiber network infrastructure.



BCE’s underlying business fundamentals are favorable. Its strong liquidity position, underpinned by a healthy balance sheet, substantial free cash flow generation and access to the debt and bank capital markets are expected to provide financial flexibility to execute its planned capital expenditures for 2020.



The company topped earnings estimates twice in the last four quarters and missed the same in the remaining two quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 0.7%, on average. The stock is currently trading with a forward P/E of 19.4X.



BCE has a dividend yield of 5.4% compared with 4.8% of the industry. The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 4.5% compared with the industry’s 8.3%.



Shares of BCE have added 4.2% compared with 1.5% growth of the industry in the past three months.









BCE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the broader sector is Ooma, Inc. OOMA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Ooma has a trailing four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 228.2%, on average.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.