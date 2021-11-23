BCE's Bell Becomes Founding Partner of 'The PIER' in Canada

Canada-based communications company Bell, which is wholly owned by BCE Inc. BCE, has joined ‘The PIER’ as a founding partner and exclusive telecommunications provider.



The PIER, which stands for Port Innovation, Engagement and Research, is a global showcase for sector innovation in transportation, supply chain and logistics located in the Halifax Seaport district.



The Halifax Port Authority is a port manager that connects global markets to create value for customers, partners and community. It takes a leadership role in developing business for the Port of Halifax in collaboration with partners and manages the Port of Halifax assets.



Bell will deploy its 5G managed wireless private network across The PIER so that companies working in collaboration can benefit from next-generation connectivity. Bell’s 5G network will enable IoT solutions at the port to support business-critical functions with real-time data monitoring to reduce complexity.



BCE’s shares have gained 16.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 9.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bell’s managed wireless private network will offer better bandwidth density, connecting more devices to its superfast 5G network.



At The PIER, industry leaders in transportation, supply chain and logistics will co-develop solutions to address supply chain challenges the port and its customers face. Bell’s excellent infrastructure will provide the coverage and reliability needed to build the port’s future-ready network.



Bell is committed to supporting Canada’s economic recovery from the pandemic by providing expanded Internet connections for residents and business owners.



Recently, Bell and Nokia NOK announced the first successful 25G PON fiber broadband technology test in North America at Bell’s Advanced Technical Lab in Montreal, Quebec.



The companies have collaborated over the years on many industry breakthroughs, such as the first trial of 5G mobile technology in Canada in 2016. Bell continues to work with Nokia to expand its 5G network across the country.



BCE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Clearfield, Inc. CLFD is a better-ranked stock in the telecom space, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 8.8% upward over the past 30 days.



Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 50.8%, on average. It has soared 183.8% in the past year.



Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised 0.5% upward over the past seven days.



Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 24.4% in the past year.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.