BCE Unveils Three-Year Strategic Plan Focused On Growth

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE) Tuesday announced a three-year strategic plan ahead of its Investor Day, aiming to deliver sustainable growth and total shareholder return through fiber expansion, wireless innovation, AI-powered enterprise solutions, and digital media.

The strategy, which focuses on four main priorities—customer-first service, best-in-class networks, enterprise leadership in AI, and media growth builds on Bell's 145-year legacy of connecting Canadians, according to CEO Mirko Bibic.

BCE plans to increase revenue by 2-4 percent annually, save $1.5 billion in costs, increase free cash flow by 15 percent, and pay out roughly $5 billion in dividends between 2025 and 2028.

BCE is currently trading at $23.44 down $0.76 or 3.12 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

