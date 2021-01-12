BCE Unit Partners With UdeS to Boost 5G Innovation in Canada

Bell, which is wholly owned by BCE Inc. BCE, has joined forces with the Universite de Sherbrooke (UdeS) for research and development in the field of wireless telecommunications. The UdeS is the leading partner of higher level and regional governments to foster social, cultural and economic development.



Bell is Canada’s largest communications company that provides broadband wireless, Internet and business communications services. It also provides the country’s leading assets in television, radio, digital and out-of-home media.



In this partnership, Bell’s advanced 5G wireless communication systems will be installed at the Interdisciplinary Institute for Technological Innovation. This will enable research projects to further develop technology in a broad range of sectors including IoT, manufacturing and energy management.



Bell is committed to ensuring that research in Quebec remains at the forefront of 5G innovation. Cutting-edge technologies developed at the UdeS are likely to act as a catalyst for businesses to achieve their strategic objectives, especially the manufacturing sector.



Bell has deployed Canada’s largest 5G wireless network, offering unprecedented mobile data speeds in Montreal, the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver, among others. It is well positioned to benefit from a robust postpaid business with subscriber additions and higher revenue contribution from prepaid services.



BCE’s underlying business fundamentals are strong. Its strong liquidity position, underpinned by a healthy balance sheet, substantial free cash flow generation and access to the debt and bank capital markets, is expected to provide financial flexibility to execute on its planned capital expenditures.



BCE’s shares have lost 7.6% in the past year compared with 8.9% decline of the industry. Currently trading at 16.8X forward P/E, the stock has a dividend yield of 6%.







BCE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



