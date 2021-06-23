BCE Unit Launches Wireless Home Internet Service in Manitoba

BCE Inc.’s BCE subsidiary, Bell MTS, has launched Wireless Home Internet (WHI) service in Manitoba, Canada.



Powered by 5G technology, WHI is delivered over Bell’s wireless network using the 3500 MHz spectrum. It offers a download speed of 50 Mbps and an upload speed of 10 Mbps with no overage charges.



Bell MTS provides Internet, TV, multimedia and business communication services throughout the province. It is now bringing advanced broadband connectivity to eligible homes in 12 communities and aims to cover nearly 40,000 rural locations by the end of 2021.



This is part of Bell’s bigger plan to offer WHI service to 1 million rural households across Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.



The WHI program is part of Bell’s accelerated network investment plan to support Canada’s ongoing leadership in broadband communications.



Bell intends to invest up to an additional C$1.7 billion over the next two years to accelerate the rollouts of its WHI, fiber and 5G networks. This adds to almost C$4 billion that the company had invested in broadband networks over the last decade.



The pandemic has emphasized the need for better broadband access so that people can enjoy high-quality Internet. Bell MTS’ expanded service offering is expected to help bridge the digital divide for the economic growth of the region.



Furthermore, Bell MTS has been expanding its fiber network to meet the connectivity challenges. It is bringing pure fiber Internet service to Churchill, Flin Flon, Morden and La Salle.



BCE’s shares have gained 19.7% in the past year compared with 11.8% growth of the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



