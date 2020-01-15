BCE Unit Brings Broadband Internet, TV Services to Flin Flon

Leading Canadian telecom company BCE Inc.’s BCE subsidiary, Bell MTS, has augmented its all-fiber broadband network in Flin Flon to bring Gigabit Internet speeds and advanced Fibe TV service to nearly 2,800 homes and enterprises across northern Manitoba. The move will provide economic benefit to the region and help improve the quality of life for residents.



The company’s commitment to invest a billion dollars in updating Manitoba’s communications infrastructure is contributing to monetary and social opportunities in northern Manitoba and other parts of the province. People will have access to Bell MTS Gigabit Fibe Internet, Whole Home Wi-Fi and Fibe TV with a direct connection to the Bell MTS fiber network.



Construction of the Flin Flon fiber project starts in March. Notably, Bell MTS has brought direct fiber links to other communities. This includes Beausejour, Blumenort, Brandon, Carberry among others. BCE operates in three segments — Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. Its wireless segment is expected to benefit from postpaid business as it enjoys solid subscriber additions and higher revenue contribution from prepaid services. Significant investments in network coverage, lucrative data plans and launch of new handsets are likely to drive subscriber base expansion.



On the wireline front, it expects financial results to improve in 2020 as it gains from an increase in net revenue generation units. The EBITDA growth trend in the segment is expected to persist. BCE continues to benefit from FibeTV and FibreOP TV growth, price hike and an improved business market stemming from a steady economy.



BCE is well positioned to benefit from robust activities in the wireless business, strong subscriber additions, drop in churn rates and its focus on technology upgrades. The company continues to focus on six strategic areas, investment in broadband network and services, accelerating wireless services, leveraging wireline momentum, expanding media coverage, improving customer service and achieving a competitive cost structure. These initiatives should help generate higher revenue per user and attract new customers in the coming days.



However, the company’s local lines for traditional telephony service continue to face a decline among large customers due to higher wireless substitution and migration to IP-based services. This is reflected in the persistent erosion in overall network access services, hurting revenues of the local and long-distance operations.



With rapid growth in video and other bandwidth-intensive applications, BCE continues to invest substantially in LTE, broadband and fiber in order to provide additional capacity on Internet and wireless networks. The company may not be able to recover massive outlays from customers due to competitors’ short-term pricing of comparable services.



Driven by proper execution of operational plans, the stock has gained 11.4% against the industry’s decline of 29.2% in the past year.







