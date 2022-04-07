BCE Unit Bell Rolls Out Enhanced Internet Speed in Canada

Bell, which is owned by BCE Inc. BCE, has enhanced the Internet speed of its pure fibre service. The network now features download speeds of 3 Gbps (gigabits per second) as well as upload speeds of 3 Gbps, with total speeds being three-fold faster than cable. Per the company, this makes the pure fibre network the fastest Internet compared with any major Internet provider in Canada.



This accelerated game-changing Internet speed provides an enhanced user experience for working or learning from home, downloading or playing games or sharing videos with the excellent upload speeds that cable fails to deliver.

Many customers have multiple devices connected throughout the home and use those simultaneously. Bell's unlimited pure fibre package comes paired with the Home Hub 4000 featuring Wi-Fi 6, the best-in-class and latest Wi-Fi technology available in the market. This helps prevent buffering during video conferencing, delivers faster video streaming and offers players a more responsive gaming experience. It also enables customers to do everything they need to on their devices simultaneously, without compromising speed and performance. In fact, customers can be on top of their game with low latency and ping times, allowing them to stream multiple videos, feeds and games at the same time.

Bell’s unlimited pure fibre 3-Gbps package is now available in eligible areas of Toronto and will soon be launched in more locations across the country.

BCE: A Leading Communication Stock

BCE is Canada’s largest communications service provider and serves as the holding company for Bell Canada. The company provides advanced broadband wireless, TV, Internet, media and business communication services throughout the country. BCE’s performance has been benefiting from significant broadband investments, 5G network acceleration program and a robust financial position. The company is committed to supporting Canada’s economic recovery from the pandemic by providing expanded Internet connections for residents and business owners. It is witnessing healthy subscriber base growth and higher blended average revenue per user, thanks to its focus on higher-value smart phone loadings.



Strengthening its focus on boosting the broadband network acceleration program, BCE intends to reach up to 900,000 new locations in 2022 with direct fibre connections while meeting accretive customer requirements. This is part of the company’s historic two-year increased capital expenditure acceleration program of almost $10 billion for the deployment of its broadband fibre, 5G and rural networks.



BCE's wireless segment is expected to benefit from postpaid business as it continues to enjoy solid subscriber additions as well as higher revenue contributions from prepaid services. On the wireline front, the telecommunications company expects financial results to improve as it continues to gain from an increase in net revenue generation units.

Shares of BCE have gained 25.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 12.6%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BCE currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



Better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space include Bel Fuse BELFB, American Software AMSWA and Iridium Communications IRDM. While Bel Fuse flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), American Software and Iridium carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Bel Fuse has a projected earnings growth rate of 3.65% for 2023. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bel Fuse’s 2023 earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days.



Bel Fuse’s first-quarter 2022 earnings per share are estimated at 22 cents, suggestingyear-over-year growth of 195.65%. Shares of BELFB have lost 17% in the past year.



American Software has a projected earnings growth rate of 24.24% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for American Software’s fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents in the past 60 days.



American Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 92.14%. Shares of AMSWA have lost 2.3% in the past year.



Iridium has a projected earnings growth rate of 157.14% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iridium’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 2 cents in the past 60 days.



Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and met estimates twice, the average surprise being 39.4%. Shares of IRDM have gained 3.1% in the past year.

