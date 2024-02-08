News & Insights

BCE To Lay Off 4800 Employees; To Sell 45 Radio Stations; Stock Down

February 08, 2024 — 09:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Telecommunications company, BCE Inc. (BCE), Thursday announced that it plans to cut 9 percent of its workforce or around 4,800 roles in 2024 including at Bell as part of its cost restructuring program.

The company said that the largest layoff initiative would save yearly cost of $150 million to $200 million.

In addition, Bell Media plans to sell 45 out of its 103 radio stations to seven buyers, the company said in a statement.

Currently, BCE's stock is trading at $38.05, down 3.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

