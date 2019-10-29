BCE Series Z Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 10/31/19, BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.244, payable on 12/2/19. As a percentage of BCE.PRZ's recent share price of $15.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of BCE.PRZ to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when BCE.PRZ shares open for trading on 10/31/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 2.84%.

As of last close, BCE.PRZ was trading at a 39.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRZ shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.244 on BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares:

In Tuesday trading, BCE Inc's Series Z Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRZ.TO) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are up about 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.