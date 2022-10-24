BCE Series S Preferred Shares Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

In trading on Monday, shares of BCE Inc's Series S Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRS.TO) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its monthly dividend (annualized to $1.3625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.98 on the day. As of last close, BCE.PRS was trading at a 28.47% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRS shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRS, showing historical dividend payments on BCE Inc's Series S Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Series S Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRS.TO) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are trading flat.

