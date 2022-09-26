Markets

BCE Series AB Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 9/28/22, BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1099, payable on 10/12/22. As a percentage of BCE.PRB's recent share price of $17.70, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of BCE.PRB to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when BCE.PRB shares open for trading on 9/28/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.43%.

As of last close, BCE.PRB was trading at a 30.39% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE.PRB shares, versus BCE:

Below is a dividend history chart for BCE.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1099 on BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares:

In Monday trading, BCE Inc's Series AB Preferred Shares (TSX: BCE-PRB.TO) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: BCE.TO) are off about 0.8%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.

