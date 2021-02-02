BCE Q4 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 4, 2021, to discuss Q4 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://bce.ca/investors/events/show/bce-q4-2020-results-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial 1-866-696-5894 or 416-641-6150 and enter passcode 9050712#.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 1001600#

