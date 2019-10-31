BCE Q3 19 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on October 31, 2019, to discuss Q3 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.bce.ca/investors/investorevents/all/show/BCE-Q3-2019-Results-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-377-0758 or 416-340-2216.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 7732370#.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.