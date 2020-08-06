Markets
BCE

BCE Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 6, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.bce.ca/investors/events/show/bce-q2-2020-results-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial 1-866-696-5894 or 416-641-6150 and enter passcode 7959145#.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 4511636#.

